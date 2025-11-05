Escambia (FL) Man Faces Drug Charges After Alabama Traffic Stop

An Escambia County, Florida, man was arrested in Atmore after a traffic stop led to the discovery of illegal narcotics, according to the Atmore Police Department.

Thames Stone, 45, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident began when an Atmore Police Officer responded to a citizen complaint about a reckless driver on North Main Street. The officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop after observing the driver fail to maintain his lane of travel.

During the interaction, the officer identified the driver as Stone and noted suspicious behavior, leading to suspicion that Stone may have been driving under the influence.

Following a consent to search the vehicle, officers discovered over two grams of cocaine, more than two dozen Xanax pills, and items associated with packaging narcotics, according to Atmore Police.

Stone was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.