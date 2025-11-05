Escambia (FL) Man Faces Drug Charges After Alabama Traffic Stop

November 5, 2025

An Escambia County, Florida, man was arrested in Atmore after a traffic stop led to the discovery of illegal narcotics, according to the Atmore Police Department.

Thames Stone, 45, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident began when an Atmore Police Officer responded to a citizen complaint about a reckless driver on North Main Street. The officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop after observing the driver fail to maintain his lane of travel.

During the interaction, the officer identified the driver as Stone and noted suspicious behavior, leading to suspicion that Stone may have been driving under the influence.

Following a consent to search the vehicle, officers discovered over two grams of cocaine, more than two dozen Xanax pills, and items associated with packaging narcotics, according to Atmore Police.

Stone was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 