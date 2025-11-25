Escambia County Convicted Of Murder In Dispute Over Missing Package

An Escambia County man has been convicted of shooting and killing a man after a dispute over a package.

A jury found Shybri Bashiabeon Omar Steverson guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm.

On November 1, 2023, Shybri Steverson shot Victim Guy Dixon, Jr. after a brief conversation about a missing package.

Prosecutors said their case was supported by eyewitness testimony.

Steverson will be sentenced on December 11.