Escambia County Commission Reorganizes, Appoints New Chair And Vice Chair

During the Regular BCC Meeting on Monday, the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners reorganized to appoint the new chair and vice chair.

The board appointed District 4 Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger as chair and District 1 Commissioner Steve Stroberger as vice chair. Commissioner Hofberger will serve as the commission chair until November 2026.

“I am excited to step into the role of board chair for the coming year,” Commissioner Hofberger said. “As your chair, I plan to ensure our board maintains a collaborative approach so we can make a lasting difference for our community. I want to thank Commissioner Mike Kohler, whose outstanding leadership as chairman over the past year has laid the foundation for great progress. It’s an honor and a privilege to be a public servant, and I look forward to representing not just District 4, but all of Escambia County in this new capacity.”

Commissioner Hofberger accepted the gavel from former chair District 2 Commissioner Mike Kohler, who served as chair during the 2024-2025 term.

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Escambia County as board chairman,” Commissioner Kohler said. “We have made tremendous strides over the past year, and I’m grateful for the support my colleagues on the board have shown me during my time as chairman. I look forward to continuing our forward momentum with Commissioner Hofberger as chair and bringing great progress to Escambia County. I will continue to work hard for not just District 2, but for all of Escambia County to make our community the best it can be.”