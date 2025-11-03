Escambia Area Gas Prices The Lowest In Florida

November 3, 2025

The Escambia County area had the lowest metro gas prices in the state over the weekend with the average price at $2.66 per gallon.

The lowest price in the Pensacola area on Sunday was $2.38 at stations on Kenmore Road and East Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, the lowest price was $2.48 at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

Statewide, Florida gas prices rose 11 cents last week, yet the state average remains less than $3 a gallon.

Last week, the state average fell from $2.92 on Sunday to $2.87 per gallon on Tuesday. By Friday, it jumped 11 cents to $2.98.

Sunday’s state average of $2.97 per gallon is 5 cents more than a week ago, 14 cents less than last month, and 7 cents less than a year ago.

Pictured: Sunday night, the North Escambia low price for gas was $2.58 at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 