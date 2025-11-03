Escambia Area Gas Prices The Lowest In Florida

The Escambia County area had the lowest metro gas prices in the state over the weekend with the average price at $2.66 per gallon.

The lowest price in the Pensacola area on Sunday was $2.38 at stations on Kenmore Road and East Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, the lowest price was $2.48 at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

Statewide, Florida gas prices rose 11 cents last week, yet the state average remains less than $3 a gallon.

Last week, the state average fell from $2.92 on Sunday to $2.87 per gallon on Tuesday. By Friday, it jumped 11 cents to $2.98.

Sunday’s state average of $2.97 per gallon is 5 cents more than a week ago, 14 cents less than last month, and 7 cents less than a year ago.

Pictured: Sunday night, the North Escambia low price for gas was $2.58 at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.