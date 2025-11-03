EREC CEO Ryan Campbell Name Pace Chamber’s Man Of The Year

Escambia River Electric Cooperative CEO Ryan Campbell has been named the Pace Chamber of Commerce’s Man of the Year.

The chamber honored Campbell’s leadership as EREC has continued its legacy of dependable service and expanded its impact. He played a key role in bringing fiber internet access to northern Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, bridging the digital divide in the communities served by the member owned electric cooperative.

“What truly sets Mr. Campbell apart, though, is his heart for people. He leads by example when it comes to community outreach. Whether it’s supporting local schools through the Partnership in Education, promoting safety through school programs like Safety City, or showing up at career days to inspire students, Mr. Campbell is always looking for ways EREC can make a real difference beyond just providing power,” the nomination stated. “Ryan Campbell’s leadership is rooted in service, integrity, and a deep commitment to the communities he serves. For these reasons and many more, he is more than deserving of the title of Business Leader of the Year.”

“I am deeply honored by this recognition,” Campbell said. “This award represents the collective effort, teamwork, and passion of our entire EREC family as we continue to serve our members and strengthen our community.”

Other Pace Chamber of Commerce awards were:

Business of the Year: B&C Nursery

Excellence in Community: Service: Survivor-Led Solutions

Non Profit of the Year: Food Raising Friends

Woman of the Year: Liz Ohlhorst

