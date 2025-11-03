EREC CEO Ryan Campbell Name Pace Chamber’s Man Of The Year

November 3, 2025

Escambia River Electric Cooperative CEO Ryan Campbell has been named the Pace Chamber of Commerce’s Man of the Year.

The chamber honored Campbell’s leadership as EREC has continued its legacy of dependable service and expanded its impact. He played a key role in bringing fiber internet access to northern Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, bridging the digital divide in the communities served by the member owned electric cooperative.

“What truly sets Mr. Campbell apart, though, is his heart for people. He leads by example when it comes to community outreach. Whether it’s supporting local schools through the Partnership in Education, promoting safety through school programs like Safety City, or showing up at career days to inspire students, Mr. Campbell is always looking for ways EREC can make a real difference beyond just providing power,” the nomination stated. “Ryan Campbell’s leadership is rooted in service, integrity, and a deep commitment to the communities he serves. For these reasons and many more, he is more than deserving of the title of Business Leader of the Year.”

“I am deeply honored by this recognition,” Campbell said. “This award represents the collective effort, teamwork, and passion of our entire EREC family as we continue to serve our members and strengthen our community.”

Other Pace Chamber of Commerce awards were:

  • Business of the Year: B&C Nursery
  • Excellence in Community: Service: Survivor-Led Solutions
  • Non Profit of the Year: Food Raising Friends
  • Woman of the Year: Liz Ohlhorst

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 