Commissioner Proposes Efficiency Study to Cut Tax Burden, Streamline County Operations

Escambia County District Four Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger has introduced a proposal aimed at addressing fiscal accountability and operational effectiveness across county departments. The initiative calls for a comprehensive organizational efficiency study, with the ultimate goal of reducing the tax burden on residents.

The District 4 commissioner’s proposal is scheduled for consideration at Monday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting. If approved, it would direct county staff to solicit proposals from qualified consulting firms to conduct the in-depth review.

The selected firm would evaluate all county departments, engaging directly with managers and employees to identify opportunities for reorganization, resource optimization, and improved service delivery.

“This initiative is about making government work smarter for the people it serves,” she said. “My goal is to create a clear roadmap that ensures Escambia County operates efficiently and responsibly. Some departments are stretched too thin, while others may not be achieving the impact our taxpayers expect. Across-the-board cuts don’t work — critical areas like roads, infrastructure, and public safety need strategic investment, not reduction. The key is to reallocate resources where they make the greatest difference for our residents.”

She said the proposal follows strong community advocacy for adopting the property tax rollback rate and reflects growing public demand for more efficient government spending.

“If this evaluation had been conducted last year, the county could have saved an estimated $11 million,” she stated. “An independent, third-party review will bring transparency and objectivity to the process — free from internal bias or favoritism — so we can make data-driven decisions that truly benefit taxpayers.”

The BOCC will hear Hofberger vision during a regular meeting on Monday, November 17 at 9 a.m.

“No one has ever emailed me asking to raise their property taxes,” Hofberger added. “Our residents expect us to do everything possible to reduce the tax burden while maintaining essential public services. This study is a step toward that goal.”