Child Injured In House Fire Off 10 Mile Road
November 15, 2025
A child was transported to the hospital following a house fire Friday afternoon on Shear Street off East 10 Mile Road.
The fire was reported about 3:40 p.m. in the 10600 block of Shear Street.
Fire officials said seven people were inside the home and all were able to escape the blaze. A girl who escaped through a window was taken to the hospital as a precaution for possible smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries reported.
The fire started in the kitchen, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue.
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
