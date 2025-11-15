Child Injured In House Fire Off 10 Mile Road

November 15, 2025

A child was transported to the hospital following a house fire Friday afternoon on Shear Street off East 10 Mile Road.

The fire was reported about 3:40 p.m. in the 10600 block of Shear Street.

Fire officials said seven people were inside the home and all were able to escape the blaze. A girl who escaped through a window was taken to the hospital as a precaution for possible smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries reported.

The fire started in the kitchen, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

