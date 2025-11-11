Century Reports 500 Gallon Spill At Wastewater Treatment Plant

November 11, 2025

The Town of Century on Monday reported a spill that occurred Sunday at its wastewater treatment plant on Jefferson Avenue, according to a report filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The town reported that an effluent pump failed due to a power outage and spilled about 500 gallons of treated wastewater over a 15-minute period on Sunday afternoon. None of the spill was recovered, but the area was cleaned up with the application of lime.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 