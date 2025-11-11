Century Reports 500 Gallon Spill At Wastewater Treatment Plant

The Town of Century on Monday reported a spill that occurred Sunday at its wastewater treatment plant on Jefferson Avenue, according to a report filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The town reported that an effluent pump failed due to a power outage and spilled about 500 gallons of treated wastewater over a 15-minute period on Sunday afternoon. None of the spill was recovered, but the area was cleaned up with the application of lime.

