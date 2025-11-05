Century Man Facing Felony Charges For Fraudulent Food Orders, Stolen Credit Card

A Century man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to alleged fraudulent food orders using stolen credit card information.

Toney Maurice Harrison, 28, was charged with two counts of felony fraudulent use of credit cards, three counts of petit theft, and two felony counts of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $26,000.

The initial complaint, which triggered the investigation, centered on transactions made at Flounders Chowder House in late August. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report, staff noticed a pattern of to-go orders placed with stolen credit card information, resulting in the restaurant losing payment after the transactions were flagged as fraudulent. Video evidence reportedly showed Harrison retrieving multiple food orders totaling $150.95 on separate dates in August.

The investigation escalated when Harrison was identified by restaurant management while allegedly attempting to collect another alleged fraudulently purchased order. When he was detained, a deputy collected Harrison’s Pink Apple iPhone from the scene as evidence.

A subsequent search warrant executed on the phone revealed evidence. The report states that screenshots found on the device showed receipts for online orders from both Flounders Chowder House and McGuire’s Irish Pub. These receipts were cross-referenced with transaction logs, confirming two additional incidents of fraudulently purchased food totaling $130.06, and linking Harrison to the use of stolen credit card information across both businesses.

The report states that additional orders may be verified as fraudulent.