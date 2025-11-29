Century Council To Hold Envisioning Town Hall Meeting

November 29, 2025

The Town of Century has set an envisioning town hall meeting for local residents to help set a plan for the future of the town.

The meeting and council work session will be held Tuesday, December 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Century Town Hall, just prior to a regular council meeting.

In October, the Century Town Council held a workshop to discuss goals and a clear direction for the town’s future. At the meeting, council member John Bass made a recommendation to solicit input from local citizens.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

