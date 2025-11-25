Century Correctional Inmate Assaulted Officer, FDC Says

A Century Correctional Institution inmate assaulted a correctional officer recently, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Yohn Pena, 27, assaulted a correctional officer by striking the officer, according to FDC. The officer was not injured during the alleged assault.

Edouard was serving a 5-year sentence out of Miami-Date on a 2021 conviction for robbery with a weapon, lewd and lascivious exhibition, burglary, and grand left.