Cantonment Man Killed In Alabama I-65 Crash

A two-vehicle crash Friday night on I-65 claimed the life of a Cantonment man.

Alabama State Troopers said, 32-year-old Austin E. Brown was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Tucson he was driving struck the rear end of the 2016 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer driven by 48-year-old Adhanom T. Ghidey of Houston. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred about 9:22 p.m. near the 93 mile marker, about four miles south of Evergreen.

Alabama troopers are continuing their investigation.

File photo.