Cantonment Man Killed In Alabama I-65 Crash

November 9, 2025

A two-vehicle crash Friday night on I-65 claimed the life of a Cantonment man.

Alabama State Troopers said, 32-year-old Austin E. Brown was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Tucson he was driving struck the rear end of the 2016 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer driven by 48-year-old Adhanom T. Ghidey of Houston. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred about 9:22 p.m. near the 93 mile marker, about four miles south of Evergreen.

Alabama troopers are continuing their investigation.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 