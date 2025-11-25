Atmore Police Cracking Down On Illegal Street Racing, Which They Say Led To A Murder

The Atmore Police Department is stepping up their enforcement efforts to combat illegal street racing. The department said the move is in response to ongoing illegal street racing complaints within the city limits and in the police jurisdiction around the city.

Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said that a disagreement over the outcome of a June 24 street race on Carver Avenue near 19th Avenue led to the murder of 17-year-old Gabriel Elijah Hooks and the shooting of an adult.

“Not only is it dangerous to the individuals involved in the illegal street races, it’s dangerous to individuals watching the race, and to drivers who happen to encounter vehicles involved in racing,” McMann said.

McMann said the stepped up enforcement efforts include towing and impounding involved vehicles, citing violators involved in the illegal races, organizers of the illegal street races, spectators of the illegal street races, and spotters who warn illegal street racers law enforcement is approaching.

He added that the Atmore Police Department will utilize drones, unmarked vehicles to patrol known areas where illegal street racing occurs, and additional manpower.

Pictured top: Gabriel Elijah Hooks.