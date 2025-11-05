Atmore-Based Manufacturer Alto Products Corp. Has Sold To International Company

Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies (FNST), together with its aftermarket division Corteco, has signed an agreement to acquire Atmore-based Alto Products Corp., the world’s oldest and largest independently owned manufacturer of clutch plates and automatic transmission parts. This acquisition strengthens Freudenberg’s position in the North American and global aftermarket, expanding their product and service offerings for customers worldwide.

Founded and family-owned for two generations, Alto Products Corp. operates a 270,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Atmore with additional sales and distribution locations in Mexico, the Netherlands, and China. The company employs approximately 240 people, with 230 based in the United States. Alto is renowned for its friction plates, steel reaction plates, and comprehensive kits for automatic transmissions, serving automotive, heavy-duty, performance, and marine segments.

“With the acquisition of Alto Products Corp., we are not only expanding our product portfolio but also reinforcing our commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality solutions to our customers. Alto’s legacy, technical expertise, and strong brand presence in the aftermarket align perfectly with our strategic vision,” said Dr. Christian Dickopf, senior vice president of Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies’ Corteco Division.

The company said the acquisition enables FNST to offer complete transmission rebuild solutions by integrating Alto’s friction and steel plates into new product offerings for the market. This unlocks growth in performance and recreational vehicle segments, enhances vertical integration, improves risk management, and strengthens supply chain resilience through Alto’s U.S.-centric manufacturing. It also expands FNST’s reach into international markets by leveraging Alto’s established presence in Latin America and Asia, while creating opportunities to consolidate product lines and operations across FNST’s global footprint.

Judy Love, North American vice president of the Corteco division, said, “This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions to customers across North America and globally. We are excited to welcome Alto’s skilled team into the Freudenberg organization.”

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies said the company is a long-standing technology expert and global market leader for sophisticated and innovative applications in sealing technology and electromobility. With its unique materials and technology expertise, the company is a proven supplier of sophisticated products and applications as well as a development and service partner for customers in the automotive industry and general industry. In the 2024 financial year, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies generated sales of around €2.5 billion (approximately $2.872 billon USD) and employed around 13,000 people.

The company is part of the global Freudenberg Group, which generated sales of almost 12 billion euros (almost $13.8 billion USD) in the 2024 financial year with its seals and vibration control technology, nonwovens and filtration, household products and specialties divisions and employed around 52,000 people in some 60 countries.