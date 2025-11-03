Ashton Brosnaham Dog Park Closed During SEC Tournament

November 3, 2025

The dog park at the Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park, located at 10370 Ashton Brosnaham Dr., will be closed during the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament this week. The dog park will reopen Monday, November. 10.

Residents with dogs are encouraged to visit one of the other county dog parks:

  • Beulah Regional Park, 7820 Mobile Highway
  • Lexington Terrace Regional Park, 900 S. Old Corry Field Road
  • Regency Park, 8245 Fathom Road
  • Santa Maria Plaza, 199 Madrid Road

