400 Thanksgiving Meals Gone In 15 Minutes As Over 1,000 Seek Food Help

Some people line up as early as 11:30 Friday night for a Saturday morning Thanksgiving food distribution sponsored by Rep. Michelle Salzman.

By 6:30 a.m., there were over 1,000 vehicles in line at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, with many people picking up for multiple families. Due to the sheriff’s office concerns for safety and traffic, the distribution started 45 minutes early at 6:45 a.m., and by 7:00, all 400 complete Thanksgiving meals had been handed out.

Another 600 boxes of free produce and other items were distributed.

For those who called the number on the flyer before noon (Saturday) to express concern about being near the front and still not getting the thanksgiving meal, we will be delivering a Thanksgiving meal to you,” Salzman said, noting those individuals will receive a call or text in the next few days to coordinate delivery.

“I know what it’s like to go hungry and our team of volunteers are all committed to taking care of you,” Salzman added. “Food insecurity is at an all time high, and this morning we all felt it.”

“It was heartbreaking to see the hundreds of cars coming through that missed out on the meals, and I wish we could have done more.”

She said over two dozen local businesses and organizations donated over $50,000 in food to the event, and over 200 people volunteered with the distribution Saturday morning.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.