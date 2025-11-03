Tate Aggies Boys Golf Wins District Title; Heads To Regionals On Monday

For the first time in school history, the Tate High School Boys Golf Team has captured the district championship, marking a milestone achievement for the Aggies and a proud moment for the entire Tate community.

With steady, composed play from all five golfers, the Aggies secured the top spot and punched their ticket to the regional tournament in Oviedo, Florida, on Monday, November 3.

Leading the Aggies was Baylor Touchstone, who carded a team-best 72, demonstrating both precision and poise throughout the round. Jaxson Thomason followed closely with an impressive 73, delivering clutch shots that kept Tate in contention all day. Parker Hassell contributed a solid 79, while Ben Robinson and Jacob Drysdale each posted rounds of 82, rounding out a well-balanced team performance.

Head Coach William Griffitts expressed deep pride in his team’s effort and faith following the historic win. “This district win was monumental for the boys program, and I give all the credit to these athletes for putting in all the time and effort,” said Griffitts. “We strive for perfection and for more wins to come in the future. All glory to God.”

The championship caps off a season defined by hard work, focus, and steady improvement, hallmarks of a team that has been quietly climbing the ranks of high school golf in Northwest Florida. With the district trophy now in hand, the Aggies turn their focus to the regional championship in Oviedo. The team hopes to carry its momentum into the next round and continue its historic postseason run.

“This win means a lot for us, but we’re staying focused,” said Touchstone. “We’re proud of what we accomplished, but we know the job’s not done yet.”

The district title represents more than just a victory; it marks the beginning of a new chapter for Tate High School golf. With a combination of talent, teamwork, and composure, the Aggies have proven they can rise to the challenge and make history in the process. As they head to Oviedo, the Tate Aggies carry not only the pride of their school but also the distinction of being the first boys team in Tate history to call themselves district champions.