Ashton Brosnaham To Host NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship

Sixteen of the nation’s top National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) women’s soccer programs are set to compete for the Red Banner as the 2025 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship returns to the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in North Escambia next week.

From December 1-8, they will bring lite collegiate play and a week of championship-level excitement to the Escambia County Park off 10 Mile Road.

In the 42nd annual competition, the top 16 women’s soccer teams will compete for the championship title:

Marian (Ind.)

Taylor (Ind.)

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)

Oklahoma Wesleyan

College of Idaho

Cumberlands (Ky.)

Life (Ga.)

John Brown (Ark.)

William Carey (Miss.)

Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)

Truett McConnell (Ga.)

Grace (Ind.)

Indiana Wesleyan

Keiser (Fla.)

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

Missouri Valley

Tickets are on sale at here. All-tournament passes are $32 for adults and $17 for military, students, seniors, and children. Individual game tickets are $11.60 for adults and $6.60 for students, children, military, and seniors. Free admission for kids ages five and younger. Kids wearing jerseys with a paying adult get free entry for the entire tournament!

Game Times (bracket at top, click to enlarge)