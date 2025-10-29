Wendy Michelle Booker

Wendy Michelle Booker, 60, of Jay, Florida passed away on October 26, 2025.

Wendy was a Jay High School graduating class of 1982. She enjoyed fishing with her husband, crafting, baking, thrifting, and traveling to Tennessee to see the leaves change color. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Century Church of Christ.

She was proceeded in death by her father Billy Blackmon of Jay, FL and her former sister-in-law Misty Wright, of Jay, FL.

She is survived by her husband, Wally Booker of Jay, FL; her mother, Janice Blackmon of Jay, FL; her son, Chad (Kristie) Booker of Summerville, GA; her daughter, Brandy (Wade) Edwards of Bratt, FL; her grandchildren Braxton (Raegan) Edwards, of Canoe, FL; Bradi (Tyler Murphy) Edwards of Century, FL; Jordan (Grace Johnson) Mosley of Carrollton, GA; Cameron Booker of Summerville, GA; her brother, Scott (Wendy) Blackmon of Jay, FL; her sister, Amy (Brian) Hawthorne of Jay, FL; her brother-in-law Larry Booker of Jay, FL; her sister-in-law Ginger (Ronald) Steele of Brewton, AL; her nephews, Tyler (Morgan) Blackmon of Jay, FL; Nolan (Danielle) Hawthorne of Jay, FL; Zachary Blackmon of Jay, FL; her great-nephews Liam Hawthorne and Trajan Blackmon; her very close friends Evelyn and Joe Edwards of Brewton, AL. She is also survived by a magnitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

The Family wishes to thank the nurses with VITAS hospice for their wonderful care given during her time of sickness, Dr C. David Smith for being her physician for many years, and all the family and friends who have prepared food, sent cards, and visited during her time of sickness it was greatly appreciated.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at Lewis Funeral Home Jay Cornerstone Chapel, 4003 Highway 4, Jay, Florida 32565, with visitation from 1-2 p.m. and service at 2 p.m.