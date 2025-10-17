Warm And Sunny Through Saturday, Chance Of Rain By Sunday
October 17, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Comments