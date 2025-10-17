Warm And Sunny Through Saturday, Chance Of Rain By Sunday

October 17, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

