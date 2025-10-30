Veterans Services Outreach November 13 In Molino

The Escambia County Veterans Services Office will hold an outreach event on Thursday, November 13 in Molino.

Veterans are invited to discuss veteran benefits with an accredited veteran service officer from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Molino Community Center, 6450 North Highway 95A.

Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis at no charge. No appointment is required.

Veterans Services Office staff members will be available to help with topics including reviewing VA benefits, filing a VA claim, and re-evaluating VA disability.

For more information, call (850) 595-2409 or email VSO@myescambia.com.