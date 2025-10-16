Typo Leads State To Reject Escambia County Emergency Response Agreement With Century Prison

A simple single-letter typographical error led to the state rejecting an Escambia County agreement to provide fire suppression and rescue services for the Century Correctional Institution.

A 2022 agreement with the Florida Department of Corrections was renewed for five years for Escambia County Fire Rescue to continue providing fire services and Escambia County EMS to respond to medical emergencies when the need arises.

On June 5, the Escambia County Commission approved the agreement, BOCC Chairman Mike Kohler signed it, and it was forwarded to FDOC. But FDOC discovered that the signatory page had Deputy General Counsel Kristen Clemons’ name spelled as “Kristin” (with an “i” instead of an “e’), and the state rejected the agreement. Both are pictured below.

As a formality, the Escambia Commission will approve a new copy of the very same agreement, just without the typo. During the reapproval process, there was no lapse in emergency services for the prison.

Century Correctional is located on Tedder Road, a short distance from the Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue. In the event of a fire or other emergency, other surrounding ECFR stations may also respond.

Escambia County agreed to provide the following on an as-needed basis 24 hours a day, seven days a week:

Fire suppression and fire equipment;

Fire investigation;

Contact for ambulance and emergency medical services; and

Rescue of inmates/persons who may have become trapped.

There are no financial obligations between the parties.

Pictured: An Escambia County EMS ambulances exist the Century Correctional Institution. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.