Tate Junior’s Dream To Cheer For The Aggie Nation Comes True

For Tate High School junior Acacia Carrol, the roar of the crowd and the bright Pete Gindl Stadium lights weren’t just the backdrop for any football game—they were the vibrant stage for a long-held dream come true recently.

Acacia, a Tate High Access Points student, had always wanted to join the legendary Aggie cheer squad. Her wish began quietly with a simple request from her mother to teacher and cheer coach Morgan Norwood at the start of the season.

“She’s always wanted to be a cheerleader,” Norwood explained saying that her mom reached out, and the answer was an unconditional yes.

The Tate cheer program worked quickly to welcome their newest member. “We gave her a uniform, we gave her some cheer shoes, and now she’s here with us,” Norwood said.

Acacia became a guest cheerleader. She worked hard on the sidelines, mastering routines alongside her teammates. But most impactful contribution wasn’t a perfect toe-touch or synchronized motion—it was her pure, infectious joy cheering for the Aggie Nation.

