Tate Falls To Pace In District Showdown (With Photo Gallery)

The Pace Patriots defeated the Tate Aggies 30-8 in a big district showdown Friday night in Pete Gindl Stadium.

The Patriots held a 27-0 lead at halftime.

The Aggies’ only score of the night came on a 3-yard Ethan Pittman touchdown run with about 10:30 to go in the third quarter. On a keeper, Tanner Clark converted the 2-point attempt for the Aggies.

The win pushed Pace to 6-2 and into the District 1-6A lead at 2-0. Tate slipped to 5-2; 1-1 in the district.

Next Friday night, Pace will be at Pine Forest (2-4), while the Aggies will be at Washington (4-3).

