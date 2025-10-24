Sunshine Friday And Saturday, Rain By Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.