Sunny And Warm Saturday, Cold Front Bringing Rain Sunday Morning

October 18, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

