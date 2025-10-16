Sunny And Warm Days Stick Around Into The Weekend
October 16, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
