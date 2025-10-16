Sunny And Warm Days Stick Around Into The Weekend

October 16, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Written by William Reynolds 

 