Students At 28 Escambia County School Can Qualify For Free Exe Exams, Glasses

A non-profit vision program is offering free eye exams and glasses to students at 28 schools in Escambia County.

The program is through the Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program, a subsidiary of Miami Lighthouse for the Blind, and provides comprehensive eye examinations with prescription glasses when needed at no cost to the family. It is funded by entities that include the Florida Department of Health and the Lions Clubs International Foundation.

“Each participating school must have at least 30 approved applicants in order to provide the service,” said Escambia County Public Schools Health Services Coordinator Betty Hagans, MSN, RN. ” I am hopeful that many students will benefit from this program.”

The program is available to qualified students in the following schools:

A.K. Suter Elementary School

Bellview Elementary School

Bellview Middle School

Beulah Elementary School

Blue Angel Elementary School

Bratt Elementary School

Ensley Elementary School

Ernest Ward Middle School

Ferry Pass Elementary School

Ferry Pass Middle School

Holm Elementary School

Hope Horizon Academy

Jim Bailey Middle School

Lincoln Park Elementary School

Lipscomb Elementary School

McArthur Elementary School

Molino Park Elementary School

Montclair Elementary School

Myrtle Grove Elementary School

Navy Point Elementary School

Oakcrest Elementary School

O.J. Semmes Elementary School

Pensacola High School

Pine Meadow Elementary School

Pleasant Grove Elementary School

Sherwood Elementary School

Weis Elementary School

West Pensacola Elementary School

To apply, click here.

Need to Know Info:

Florida students at a listed school

Low Income

Pre-k through 12 grade

Can reapply every school year

6-12 week processing time

All information is kept confidential and not shared with any other entity.