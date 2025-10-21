Students At 28 Escambia County School Can Qualify For Free Exe Exams, Glasses
October 21, 2025
A non-profit vision program is offering free eye exams and glasses to students at 28 schools in Escambia County.
The program is through the Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program, a subsidiary of Miami Lighthouse for the Blind, and provides comprehensive eye examinations with prescription glasses when needed at no cost to the family. It is funded by entities that include the Florida Department of Health and the Lions Clubs International Foundation.
“Each participating school must have at least 30 approved applicants in order to provide the service,” said Escambia County Public Schools Health Services Coordinator Betty Hagans, MSN, RN. ” I am hopeful that many students will benefit from this program.”
The program is available to qualified students in the following schools:
- A.K. Suter Elementary School
- Bellview Elementary School
- Bellview Middle School
- Beulah Elementary School
- Blue Angel Elementary School
- Bratt Elementary School
- Ensley Elementary School
- Ernest Ward Middle School
- Ferry Pass Elementary School
- Ferry Pass Middle School
- Holm Elementary School
- Hope Horizon Academy
- Jim Bailey Middle School
- Lincoln Park Elementary School
- Lipscomb Elementary School
- McArthur Elementary School
- Molino Park Elementary School
- Montclair Elementary School
- Myrtle Grove Elementary School
- Navy Point Elementary School
- Oakcrest Elementary School
- O.J. Semmes Elementary School
- Pensacola High School
- Pine Meadow Elementary School
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School
- Sherwood Elementary School
- Weis Elementary School
- West Pensacola Elementary School
Need to Know Info:
Florida students at a listed school
Low Income
Pre-k through 12 grade
Can reapply every school year
6-12 week processing time
All information is kept confidential and not shared with any other entity.
Comments