State Arrests Two Atmore Residents On Contraband Charges

State authorities arrested two Atmore residents on Thursday on prison contraband charges.

The Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 and Narcotics Units arrested Jeffery Brooks and Marilyn Sharp at their home.

Brooks was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of controlled substance synthetic, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st degree, prohibited activity, and promoting prison contraband 1st degree

Sharp was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of controlled substance synthetic, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st degree, and prohibited activity.

ADOC said iems seized during a search of the residence included:

• 144 grams methamphetamine

• 25 grams controlled substance synthetic

• 10 grams fentanyl

• 158 grams marijuana

“These arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation into a promotion of prison contraband case at Fountain Correctional Facility by the Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 and Narcotics Units,” the agency said.