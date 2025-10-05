Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms For Sunday
October 5, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Comments