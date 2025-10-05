Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms For Sunday

October 5, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 