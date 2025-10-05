Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.