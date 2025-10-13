Portion Of North Escambia Now Officially In A Drought

Portions of North Escambia are now experiencing drought conditions, according to the latest data released by the National Drought Mitigation Center.

The Walnut Hill, Enon, Molino, and McDavid areas are experiencing drought conditions, according to the center (map below). The remainder of Escambia County is officially just “abnormally dry.”

There is no rain in the forecast for the next week. Farmers in the area are taking advantage of the dry weather to harvest crops.

Pictured: Dust rises as peanuts are harvested in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.