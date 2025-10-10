Pepsi Truck Driver Cited For Running Red Light In West Nine Mile Road Crash

Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a Pepsi truck that ran a red light Thursday afternoon on West Nine Mile Road at Navy Federal Way, according to troopers.

About 3:45 p.m., a Buffalo Rock Pepsi truck was travel eastbound on Nine Mile Road approaching Navy Federal Way.

“According to multiple witnesses at the scene of the collision, the eastbound traffic control device was exhibiting a red stop lamp when the operator of the commercial vehicle failed to bring said vehicle to a complete stop. The commercial vehicle proceeded through the intersection of West Nine Mile Road and Navy Federal Way, subsequently colliding with multiple vehicles making a left turn from Navy Federal Way onto West Nine Mile Road,” the Florida Highway Patrol said in a release. “Multiple motorists involved in this collision were transported to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.”

FHP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement conducted a commercial vehicle inspection. Troopers said the operator of the Buffalo truck was cited for violation of a traffic control device.