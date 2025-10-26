Pensacola Ice Flyers Beat Birmingham 3-2 (With Gallery)

October 26, 2025

A sellout crowd of 8,082 fans packed the Pensacola Bay Center Saturday night to see the Pensacola Ice Flyers defeat the Birmingham Bulls 3-2.

Bull took over in the second period, netting two more goals to complete the hat trick and give the Ice Flyers a commanding 3-1 lead. Birmingham’s Doug Scott scored late in the third period to make it close, but the Ice Flyers held on for a 3-2 victory.

Ty Taylor made his Ice Flyers debut in net, turning aside 24 of 26 shots in the winning effort. It was a memorable night as the team celebrated in front of a full capacity crowd

The Ice Flyers will travel to face the Birmingham Bulls on Wednesday, October 30, before returning home to host the Macon Mayhem on November 1

Scoring Summary
First Period
BHM 1, PEN 0
3:49 Danny Weight (1) – Connor Scahill, Parker Saretsky
BHM 1, PEN 1
15:58 Shane Bull (1) – Tim Faulkner, Tyler Burnie
Shots on goal: BHM 9, PEN 12
Second Period
BHM 1, PEN 2
10:25 Shane Bull (2) – Dawson Sciarrino, Matt Wiesner
BHM 1, PEN 3
18:46 Shane Bull (3) – Lukas Jirousek, Dawson Sciarrino
Shots on goal: BHM 2, PEN 10

