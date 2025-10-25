Partly Sunny Saturday; Showers And Possible Storms On Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.