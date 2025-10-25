One Person Seriously Injured In Highway 29, Highway 97 Crash

October 25, 2025

One person was seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

The crash involving multiple vehicle happened at 3:20 p.m.

An adult female was airlifted with serious injuries by LifeFlight helicopter to a Pensacola hospital. Other injuries in the crash were not considered severe.

The crash caused traffic delays at the intersection for over an hour.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released the cause of the crash.

The Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 