One Injured In Highway 95A Rollover Crash

At least one person was injured in a two vehicle crash on Highway 95A in Cantonment on Saturday.

The crash happened north of East Kingsfield Road, near The Happy Taco and involved a car and a pickup truck. The truck came to rest on its roof in a vacant lot adjacent to the restaurant parking lot.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating; troopers have not released the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.