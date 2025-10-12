Northview, Tate Volleyball District Tournaments Begin Monday (With Brackets)

Volleyball district tournaments begin Monday for schools including Northview and Tate.

Northview is seeded No. 4 in the rural district and will host No. 5 Laurel Hill on Monday at 6 p.m. at Northview. In two previous matches this season, Northview beat Central 3-2 in both outings. The winner will face No. 1 Jay on Tuesday. Northview is currently set to host all district matches.

Tate is the No. 4 seed In District 1-6A and will host No. 5 Crestview at 6 p.m. Monday. In previous meetings this season, Tate beat Crestview 3-1 and Crestview defeated Tate 2-0. The winner will travel to No. 1 Gulf Breeze on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

6A District 1

ALL MATCHES ARE AT THE HIGHER SEED

Monday, Oct. 13

No. 7 Milton at No. 2 Niceville, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Navarre at No. 3 Pace, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Crestview at No. 4 Tate, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Gulf Breeze has a bye

Tuesday Oct. 14

Crestview/Tate winner at Gulf Breeze, 6 p.m.

Milton/Niceville vs. Navarre/Pace winner at higher seed, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 16

Championship at higher seed, 6 p.m.

Rural District

ALL MATCHES ARE AT NORTHVIEW

Monday, Oct. 13

No. 5 Laurel Hill at No. 4 Northview, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Jay, No. 2 Baker and No. 3 Central all have byes on Monday.

Tuesday, Oct. 14

Laurel Hill/Northview winner vs. No. 1 Jay, 4 p.m.

Central at Baker, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 16

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

NorhEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.