Northview Chiefs Dominate Central (AL) Lions 60-0 (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs dominated the Central Lions of Hayneville, Alabama, 60-0 Friday night on Senior Night in Bratt.

On the first play after kickoff, Caleb Levins completed a 33-yard pass to senior Sam Reid to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead after a good extra point kick from senior Cameron Bourgeois.

Moments later, senior Nate Duffy was in from 46 yards out for another Northview touchdown with less than two minutes off the clock in the first.

That set the tone for the remainder of the game for the Chiefs — touchdowns and interceptions against Central, which only dressed out 14 players.

*Look for a gallery with cheerleaders, band, and fans by early next week.

Northview closed out the first quarter with additional touchdowns from:

Hunter Parker, 2-yard rushing

Camo Bodiford, 1-yard fumble recovery returned

Christian Callender, 30-yard return

Cameron Bourgeois, 71-yard rushing

Tyson Phifer, fumble return

At the end of the first, Northview was up 47-0. After a scoreless second quarter, Tyler McAnnally added an 18-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter for the Chiefs, and Wyatt Spence returned a punt 50 yards in the fourth quarter for NHS.

In the second half, it was a running clock with shortened 8-minute quarters.

With the win, Northview improved to 2-7 on the year. Next week, the Chiefs travel to Flomaton for a Halloween Friday night game against the Hurricanes (6-3).

