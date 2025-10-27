Night Of Creepy Crawlies Held At Cantonment’s Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

More than 500 visitors and volunteers descended upon the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center in Cantonment Fridayt night for the annual “Night of Creepy Crawlies” The popular event offerened fun, adventure, and educational opportunities for all ages.

Attendees kicked off the evening by using flashlights to head down a trail in search of spiders.

A variety of educational area kept visitors engaged. The Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida taught guests about birds of prey, specifically vultures and owls, and led a scavenger hunt through the Beach House. Bird enthusiasts also sharpened their skills in a bird identification game with Wild Birds Unlimited and participated in birding color activities with the Francis M. Weston Audubon Society.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Sunset Wildlife Connection introduced attendees to a live scorpion, tarantula, Pac Man frog, and a rabbit. The center’s own resources were put to good use as well; guests made cool observations using RHEC microscopes and crawled into the planetarium to blast off into space with a full-dome movie focusing on “Earth, Moon, and Sun.” Many of the center’s resident reptile ambassadors were also on hand to greet the crowd.

In addition to the “creepy crawly” events when the Escambia Amateur Astronomers Association (EAAA) offered the chance to peer through telescopes, and there were food trucks.

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center’s next big event will be the “Night of Nature” on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 5:30 until 8 p.m.

The center is operated by the Escambia County School District on Tobias Road.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.