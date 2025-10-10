New Details: Over $100,000 In Stolen Property Recovered In Cantonment Search Warrant

Over $100,000 in stolen property was recovered when the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Cantonment home on Wednesday, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons.

The recovered property includes motorcycles, lawn equipment and more.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, including the SWAT team, executed a search warrant stemming from several incidents involving grand theft, burglaries, and dealing in stolen property, specifically three stolen motorcycles.

Colby Chase Myrick, 34,was charged with felony possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, felony dealing in stolen property, and resisting an officer without violence. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

When deputies arrived to serve the search warrant, Myrick was observed immediately walking toward a storage shed in the backyard, where he was reportedly living alone. Despite receiving multiple verbal commands from the tactical unit to stop, the Myrick entered the shed and closed the door, according to an arrest report obtained by NorthEscambia.com.

Authorities reported that Colby Myrick then used a chain to secure the door from the inside, preventing entry. After several more commands to open the door were ignored, deputies forced entry. Due to continued non-compliance with orders to place his hands behind his back, a sergeant used force to effect the arrest.

Following the apprehension, a search of the shed revealed a Marlin .22LR rifle, along with 17 rounds of ammunition, located under the bed where Colby Myrick was sleeping. A criminal history check confirmed the suspect had previous felony convictions dating back to 2008, making the possession of the firearm illegal.

A 2005 Honda motorcycle, confirmed to have been stolen from a Santa Rosa County, was located in the backyard near the shed.

During a subsequent recorded interview, Colby Myrick told investigators that the motorcycle had been dropped off at the address by another individual. The arrest report also noted that a jail phone call dated September 18, 2025, recorded a conversation between Colby Myrick and his brother, Hunter Myrick, which is being reviewed as evidence. The specifics of that conversation were redacted from the arrest report.

Additional arrests may be forthcoming in the case.

Hunter Myrick was arrested late last month on charges including dealing in stolen property for trying to sell a stolen boat in a recorded jail phone call after being arrested on burglary and drug charges.

Three other people at the residence on Wednesday were arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants and booked into the Escambia County Jail:

Tyrel James Disney, 41, felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, no bond

Justin Michael Odom, 31, parole violation, no bond

Shelby Danielle Totty, 30, felony dealing or trafficking in stolen property, $15,000 bond

Pictured above: Colby Myrick. Pictured below: (L-R) Tyrel Disney, Justin Odom, and Shelby Totty.