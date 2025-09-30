Molino Man Facing Drug, Theft Charges Now Accused Of Trying To Sell Stolen Boat From Jail

A Molino man jailed on grand theft, burglary and drug charges is now charged with attempting to sell a stolen boat from behind bars in the Escambia County Jail.

Hunter Grant Myrick, 35, was charged with felony dealing in stolen property. He remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $77,500.

Selling A Stolen Boat From Behind Bars

Investigators said Myrick communicated with a relative and two other people while he was in jail, making numerous attempts to create a fraudulent title in order to sell a boat. The boat was allegedly hidden at a relative’s house on Molino Road.

The boat, registered to a deceased man on 66th Avenue in Pensacola, was discovered parked in tall grass on the side of a backyard shed, according to an arrest report. Relatives that held the boat title upon Marshall’s death told investigators that the vessel should be located at a property on Marge Lane in Molino.

In recorded jail phone conversations, Myrick tells others to get the boat, sell it and apply the money to his jail account**;** according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He also instructs someone to meet with “Weezie” and have him print a title for the boat so that it can be sold, an instruction repeated in other conversations. He states that the boat should sell for $3,000 and not to negotiate the price.

Myrick was jailed on two previous arrests.

Dave Howell Tires

Myrick was previously charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property for a theft at Dave Howell Tires on Pensacola Boulevard from July 18 to August 18, 2025.

Myrick allegedly stole five Sumitomo tires valued at $1,430 and sold them on Facebook Marketplace. Investigators alleged that he had someone else post the tires for him. Myrick told deputies that individuals that turned him in had purchased Fentanyl from him and they wanted a refund, which he would not provide. He provided deputies with text messages stating the $70 worth of Fentanyl “did not taste right”, and the purchasers were unable to get high.

Drug Arrest

When Myrick was arrested on an outstanding warrant on August 28 in Pensacola, he had drugs in his front shorts pocket, according to an arrest report. Additional charges were filed for possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.