Melissa Venable Named Kingsfield Elementary Teacher Of The Year

October 21, 2025

v has been named the Kingsfield Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

From the school:

Family and friends are proud to celebrate Melissa Venable, who was recently named Teacher of the Year at Kingsfield Elementary.

With 18 years of teaching experience, Melissa has spent most of her career in kindergarten, shaping young minds with patience and love. When she was moved to 5th grade, she embraced the change with grace, humor, and heart. She’s known for her kindness, wit, and willingness to help anyone. Always putting others before herself.

This recognition is well-deserved for a teacher who gives her all to her students and school every single day.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 