Melissa Venable Named Kingsfield Elementary Teacher Of The Year

From the school:

Family and friends are proud to celebrate Melissa Venable, who was recently named Teacher of the Year at Kingsfield Elementary.

With 18 years of teaching experience, Melissa has spent most of her career in kindergarten, shaping young minds with patience and love. When she was moved to 5th grade, she embraced the change with grace, humor, and heart. She’s known for her kindness, wit, and willingness to help anyone. Always putting others before herself.

This recognition is well-deserved for a teacher who gives her all to her students and school every single day.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.