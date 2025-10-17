Jesse LaCoste Of Cantonment Convicted Of Grand Theft, Contractor Fraud

October 17, 2025

An Escambia County jury deliberated for just over an hour Thursday before convicting embattled contractor Jesse Wayne LaCoste of Cantonment of grand theft and contractor fraud, both second degree felonies.

He now faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on December 11 and remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

LaCoste was originally indicted on one count of racketeering and two counts of organized fraud.

The indictment alleged that between June 2018 and August 2022, LaCoste unlawfully managed LaCoste Construction Group, LLC and LaCoste General Contractors LLC by engaging in a pattern of racketeering activity, involving forgery, perjury, false official statements, theft, and insurance fraud.

According to investigators, LaCoste allegedly defrauded homeowners, their insurance companies, subcontractors and suppliers in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties of more than $2 million. LaCoste also allegedly forged and falsified applications to obtain his county and state contractor licenses.

LaCoste’s brother-in-law, Matthew Banks, is awaiting trial on similar racketeering and other contracting-related charges.

Written by William Reynolds 

 