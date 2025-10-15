Shelby Helton Named Jim Allen Elementary Teacher Of The Year

October 15, 2025

Kindergarten teacher Shelby Helton has been name the Jim Allen Elementary School Teacher of the year.

Helton’s career in education has spanned 30 years, including 25 years at Jim Allen.

From the school:

Mrs. Helton has dedicated her career to shaping the lives of our students and families.

A true mentor, Mrs. Helton has guided many along the way as 4 of our current teachers were once her mentees. In a beautiful full-circle moment, she is now teaching kindergarten in the very same classroom where she herself was a kindergartener.

We are so proud to honor Mrs. Helton and celebrate her incredible impact on generations of students.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 