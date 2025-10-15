Shelby Helton Named Jim Allen Elementary Teacher Of The Year

Kindergarten teacher Shelby Helton has been name the Jim Allen Elementary School Teacher of the year.

Helton’s career in education has spanned 30 years, including 25 years at Jim Allen.

From the school:

Mrs. Helton has dedicated her career to shaping the lives of our students and families.

A true mentor, Mrs. Helton has guided many along the way as 4 of our current teachers were once her mentees. In a beautiful full-circle moment, she is now teaching kindergarten in the very same classroom where she herself was a kindergartener.

We are so proud to honor Mrs. Helton and celebrate her incredible impact on generations of students.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.