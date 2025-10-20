IMPACT 100 Awards 12 Grants Of $103,500 Each

October 20, 2025

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area on Sunday announced the 12 grant recipients during their annual meeting on Sunday. Each of the nonprofit organizations will receive a grant of $103,500 from the members of IMPACT 100.

The grant recipients selected by IMPACT 100’s members are as follows:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

  • Greater Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, Inc. — Project: Drumroll, Please: The Sound of a New Century
  • Pace Band Boosters, Inc. — Project: Every Note Matters: Powering the Next Generation of Musicians

EDUCATION

  • Children’s Home Society of Florida — Project: W.A.V.E.-Warriors Achieving, Valuing, and Exploring
  • Escambia County School Readiness Coalition, Inc. (dba Early Learning Coalition of Escambia County) — Project: Classroom on Wheels

ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION

  • Greater Pensacola Junior Golf Association, Inc. (dba First Tee Gulf Coast) — Project: Truly Impacting Warrington Youth
  • Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida, Inc. — Project: Moveable Habitats, Meaningful Messages

FAMILY

  • Legal Services of North Florida, Inc. — Project: Equal Access Express
  • Wesley Haven Villa, Inc. (dba Methodist Homes of Alabama & Northwest Florida — Project: Rolling with a Purpose: Connecting Seniors to Care and Community
  • Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, Inc. — Project: Veteran Family Homelessness Prevention

HEALTH & WELLNESS

  • Community Organizations Active in Disaster, Inc. (dba Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies (BRACE)) — Project: BRACE Mobile Support and Resiliency Unit
  • Feeding the Gulf Coast — Project: Nutrition Equals Seniors Thriving
  • Gulf Coast Kid’s House, Inc. — Project: Healing House and Garden

“IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area is thrilled to select these 12 remarkable organizations as our 2025 grant recipients thanks to the contributions of our members. Each of these nonprofits is making an incredible impact in our community, and we are honored to support their efforts in creating meaningful change. We look forward to seeing how these projects will touch the lives of so many in the coming year.” said Martha Holden, president of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area

With 1,242 members this year, IMPACT 100 was able to award 12 grants of over $103,000 each to nonprofit organizations in our community for a total impact of over $1.2 million.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

