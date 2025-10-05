I-10, I-110, 29, 99 — Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Resurfacing, from east of U.S. 29 to east of Davis Highway (State Road (S.R.) 291) – Drivers may encounter intermittent inside lane closures on I-10, between mile markers 11 and 14, Sunday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 9, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for drainage improvements and milling and paving operations.

Drivers may encounter intermittent inside lane closures on I-10, between mile markers 11 and 14, Sunday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 9, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for drainage improvements and milling and paving operations. Interstate 110 (I-110) Resurfacing from I-10 to U.S. 98 – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions, as crews perform drainage improvements: An outside lane closure on the I-10 westbound ramp to access I-110 southbound (Exit 12). Shoulder closures on the I-110 northbound on-ramp from Cervantes Street (U.S. 90), Sunday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 9, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions, as crews perform drainage improvements: Michigan Avenue (S.R. 296) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – The week of Sunday, Oct. 5, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping.

The week of Sunday, Oct. 5, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping. S.R. 292 (Gulf Beach Highway) Resurfacing from Gulf Beach Highway to Manchester Street – The week of Sunday, Oct. 5, drivers traveling S.R. 292 from Gulf Beach Highway (County Road (C.R.) 292A east) to Manchester Street may encounter nighttime lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for milling and resurfacing work. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and Patton Drive, with all lanes shifted south. Signage is in place to guide drivers safely through the work zone.

The week of Sunday, Oct. 5, drivers traveling S.R. 292 from Gulf Beach Highway (County Road (C.R.) 292A east) to Manchester Street may encounter nighttime lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for milling and resurfacing work. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and Patton Drive, with all lanes shifted south. Signage is in place to guide drivers safely through the work zone. U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) Resurfacing, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road – Drivers on Scenic Highway may encounter intermittent lane closures, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Sunday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 9, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for paving operations. Law enforcement will be on site and traffic flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone.

Drivers on Scenic Highway may encounter intermittent lane closures, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Sunday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 9, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for paving operations. Law enforcement will be on site and traffic flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone. Business U.S. 98 (Garden Street) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the I-110 Ramp – The week of Sunday, Oct. 5, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction), as crews perform construction activities on the south side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through early 2026. Temporary side street closures south of Garden Street, from B Street to J Street, for stormwater management upgrades. This week, drivers may encounter a closure with detour at C Street. Signage will be in place to direct drivers through the work zone. On-street parking is closed on the south side of Garden Street, between B Street and L Street. Additionally, periodic on-street parking closures will occur on Garden Street, between A Street and Alcaniz Street, for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.

The week of Sunday, Oct. 5, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: S.R. 99 (Beulah Road) Resurfacing from U.S. 90 (Mobile Highway) to Isaacs Lane – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on Beulah Road, from Nine Mile Road to Mobile Highway, Sunday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 9 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for concrete work and shoulder stabilization operations.

Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on Beulah Road, from Nine Mile Road to Mobile Highway, Sunday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 9 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for concrete work and shoulder stabilization operations. Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – The week of Monday, Oct. 6, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Interstate Circle at Eight Mile Creek, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for construction activities. Traffic flaggers will be on site to direct drivers safely through the work zone.

The week of Monday, Oct. 6, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Interstate Circle at Eight Mile Creek, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for construction activities. Traffic flaggers will be on site to direct drivers safely through the work zone. I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 9, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 10, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions:

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions from Sunday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 10: On U.S. 29, between Diamond Dairy Road and Broad Street, crews will be working intermittently in the median area of the roadway. Drivers are urged to use caution. I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. I-10 east and westbound travel lanes are shifted away from the median area of the roadway, between mile markers 10 and 12, near the U.S. 29 interchange. The length of the U.S. 29 southbound turn lane access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been permanently reduced to allow crews to complete construction activities. A concrete barrier wall and new pavement striping is in place to direct traffic through the work zone. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions from Sunday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 10: I-10 Resurfacing from East of Shoal River Bridge to West of S.R. 285 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Thursday, Oct. 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for paving operations.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 87 Resurfacing, from south of East Bay Boulevard (C.R. 399) to Vonnie Tolbert Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Sunday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 9, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Sunday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 9, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

o Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive.

o Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 10.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.