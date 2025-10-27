I-10 Eastbound To Be Closed Tuesday Night, Detoured Across Nine Mile Road Exit

October 27, 2025

I-10 eastbound will be closed at Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) on Tuesday, October 28, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for bridge beam placement operations.

Drivers will be detoured via the I-10 eastbound ramps at Nine Mile Road. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

The work is part of the $55 million I-10 bridge replacement project over Nine Mile Road, which aims at improving safety and expanding capacity for the estimated 62,000 drivers who travel this corridor daily.

The project is currently scheduled for completion in mid-2028. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 