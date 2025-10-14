Laurel Hill Hoboes End Northview’s Season In District Quarterfinal Match (With Gallery)

October 14, 2025

The No. 4 Northview Chiefs’ season ended Monday with a 3-1 loss to the No. 5 Laurel Hill Hoboes in a gritty Rural District 1 quarterfinal match at home.

The Chiefs delivered an energized start on their home court, securing a tight 25-23 win in the first set. This early momentum, however, was quickly halted by the Hoboes. Laurel Hill adjusted quickly, taking the final three sets with scores of 25-22, 25-17, and 25-20.

The Hoboes advanced to the District 1 semifinals Tuesday to face the top-ranked Jay Royals at 6 p.m. No. 2 Baker will take on No. 3 Central at 4 p.m. Both semifinal matches will be played at Northview.

Northview concluded their season with a final record of 7-11 overall and 2-2 in the district.

