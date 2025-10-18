High School Football Scoreboard
October 18, 2025
Here is the Friday night North Escambia area football schedule:
FLORIDA
- Tate 24, Washington 21 [Story..]
- Blountstown 59, Northview 0 [Story, photos...]
- Jay 13, South Choctaw 6M
- Milton 27, West Florida 20
- Pace 34, Pine Forest 12
- Crestview 24, Escambia 6
- St. Michael Catholic 50, Pensacola High 13
- Navarre 46, Gulf Beeeze 6
- Central at Veron
- Bye: Pensacola Catholic
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 19, Hillcrest (Evergreen) 6
- Escambia Academy 62, Heritage Christian 0
- Escambia County (Atmore) 49, Satsuma 14
- Jackson at W.S. Neal
- Bye: T.R. Miller
Comments