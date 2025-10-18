High School Football Scoreboard

October 18, 2025

Here is the Friday night North Escambia area football schedule:

FLORIDA

  • Tate 24, Washington 21 [Story..]
  • Blountstown 59, Northview 0 [Story, photos...]
  • Jay 13,  South Choctaw 6M
  • Milton 27, West Florida 20
  • Pace 34, Pine Forest 12
  • Crestview 24, Escambia 6
  • St. Michael Catholic 50, Pensacola High 13
  • Navarre 46, Gulf Beeeze 6
  • Central at Veron
  • Bye: Pensacola Catholic

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton 19, Hillcrest (Evergreen) 6
  • Escambia Academy 62, Heritage Christian 0
  • Escambia County (Atmore) 49, Satsuma 14
  • Jackson at W.S. Neal
  • Bye: T.R. Miller

