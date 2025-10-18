High School Football Scoreboard

Here is the Friday night North Escambia area football schedule:

FLORIDA

Tate 24, Washington 21 [Story..]

Blountstown 59, Northview 0 [Story, photos...]

Jay 13, South Choctaw 6M

Milton 27, West Florida 20

Pace 34, Pine Forest 12

Crestview 24, Escambia 6

St. Michael Catholic 50, Pensacola High 13

Navarre 46, Gulf Beeeze 6

Central at Veron

Bye: Pensacola Catholic

ALABAMA