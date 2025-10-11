High School Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

Pace 30, Tate 8 [Read more, photos...]

Jay 28, Northview 20 [Read more, photos...]

Bay 38, West Florida 37 (OT)

Pine Forest 32, Washington 9

Escambia 46, Pensacola High 6

Pensacola Catholic 24, Walton 7

Milton 42, Gulf Breeze 0

Central: Bye week

ALABAMA

W.S. Neal 51, Escambia County (Atmore) 6

Escambia Academy 42, Cornerstone Christian 14

T.R. Miller 21, Excel 14

Flomaton: Bye week

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.