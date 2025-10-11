High School Football Scoreboard

October 11, 2025

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

  • Pace 30, Tate 8 [Read more, photos...]
  • Jay 28, Northview 20 [Read more, photos...]
  • Bay 38, West Florida 37 (OT)
  • Pine Forest 32,  Washington 9
  • Escambia 46, Pensacola High 6
  • Pensacola Catholic 24, Walton 7
  • Milton 42, Gulf Breeze 0
  • Central: Bye week

ALABAMA

  • W.S. Neal 51,  Escambia County (Atmore) 6
  • Escambia Academy 42, Cornerstone Christian 14
  • T.R. Miller 21,  Excel 14
  • Flomaton: Bye week

