High School Football Scoreboard
October 11, 2025
Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area.
FLORIDA
- Pace 30, Tate 8 [Read more, photos...]
- Jay 28, Northview 20 [Read more, photos...]
- Bay 38, West Florida 37 (OT)
- Pine Forest 32, Washington 9
- Escambia 46, Pensacola High 6
- Pensacola Catholic 24, Walton 7
- Milton 42, Gulf Breeze 0
- Central: Bye week
ALABAMA
- W.S. Neal 51, Escambia County (Atmore) 6
- Escambia Academy 42, Cornerstone Christian 14
- T.R. Miller 21, Excel 14
- Flomaton: Bye week
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments